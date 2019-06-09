Expect a much drier day across the Cowboy state today. After some morning valley fog burns off mostly clear skies are expected. Isolated showers will develop across the far north.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 75.
