Weather Story

Cooler, with showers this morning and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Continued snow across western mountains ending tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.