Weather Story
Cooler, with showers this morning and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Continued snow across western mountains ending tonight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
