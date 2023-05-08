Weather Story

Seasonal temperatures are expected today. A weather system will a scattering of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of storms will decrease on Tuesday. There will be more widespread storms on Wednesday, some possibly strong to severe.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.