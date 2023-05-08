Sunny With a High Near 62

Weather Story

Seasonal temperatures are expected today. A weather system will a scattering of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Coverage of storms will decrease on Tuesday. There will be more widespread storms on Wednesday, some possibly strong to severe.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

