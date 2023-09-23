Weather Story
Showers linger across northern parts of the state this morning, dissipating by early afternoon. Other parts of the state will see clouds decrease throughout the day with slightly below-normal temperatures. Lows tonight drop near to below freezing west of the Divide. High pressure builds in through the weekend, bringing warmer and drier weather for the upcoming week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW