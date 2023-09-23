Weather Story

Showers linger across northern parts of the state this morning, dissipating by early afternoon. Other parts of the state will see clouds decrease throughout the day with slightly below-normal temperatures. Lows tonight drop near to below freezing west of the Divide. High pressure builds in through the weekend, bringing warmer and drier weather for the upcoming week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 14 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.