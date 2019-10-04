Breezy to windy today. Rain and snow showers in the northwest will spread eastward in the afternoon and evening, most numerous in the north. Critical fire weather in eastern Sweetwater County. Isolated late day thunderstorms possible.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 62. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 24 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 10pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 28. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 62. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
