A cold front will bring breezy to occasionally windy conditions today. Low humidity and a gusty wind will bring critical fire weather to southern Wyoming this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.