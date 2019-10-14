A cold front will bring breezy to occasionally windy conditions today. Low humidity and a gusty wind will bring critical fire weather to southern Wyoming this afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday
A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.