Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers far west. Better chance for showers on Tuesday west of the continental divide . Temperatures will continue to be mild across the region through the week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Advertisement - Story continues below...