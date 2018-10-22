Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of evening showers far west. Better chance for showers on Tuesday west of the continental divide . Temperatures will continue to be mild across the region through the week.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.