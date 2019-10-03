A much more pleasant day is in store for most with sunny skies and warmer afternoon temperatures.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Clear, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Friday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Friday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.