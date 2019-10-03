A much more pleasant day is in store for most with sunny skies and warmer afternoon temperatures.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 33. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Friday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 28.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.
