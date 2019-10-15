Dry today with sunshine and some clouds. It will be a bit cooler East of the Continental Divide. Elevated fire conditions are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Chances for showers return Thursday night and Friday, especially in western Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 4am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Saturday Night A chance of rain showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Advertisement - Story continues below...

Sunday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.