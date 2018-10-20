Sunny, with a High Near 63

Well above normal temperatures with abundant sunshine will make for an enjoyable Saturday! We’ll continue this warm and dry trend through Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
