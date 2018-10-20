Well above normal temperatures with abundant sunshine will make for an enjoyable Saturday! We’ll continue this warm and dry trend through Monday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.