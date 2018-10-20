Well above normal temperatures with abundant sunshine will make for an enjoyable Saturday! We’ll continue this warm and dry trend through Monday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 60. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
