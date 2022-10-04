Weather Story
A nice day for most with a sunny to partly cloudy sky with near normal temperatures. Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures before a chance of showers returns to the north Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
