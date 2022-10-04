Weather Story

A nice day for most with a sunny to partly cloudy sky with near normal temperatures. Wednesday looks like a beautiful day with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures before a chance of showers returns to the north Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 6 mph becoming east in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 66.