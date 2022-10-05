Weather Story
A chamber of commerce day with sunny skies, above average temperatures and light winds. A weak cold front will push across the region Thursday and Thursday night. Isolated showers are possible Thursday mainly along and east of the Continental Divide.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Areas of frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. East wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
