Weather Story

A chamber of commerce day with sunny skies, above average temperatures and light winds. A weak cold front will push across the region Thursday and Thursday night. Isolated showers are possible Thursday mainly along and east of the Continental Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Areas of frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.