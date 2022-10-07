Weather Story
Cooler and dry today. A warm and dry weekend is in store. A pattern change is expected near mid-week
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
