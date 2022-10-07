Weather Story

Cooler and dry today. A warm and dry weekend is in store. A pattern change is expected near mid-week

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. East wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. East wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64.