Weather Story

A storm will begin to bring snow to the mountains today, as well as rain and colder temperatures to northern and western Wyoming. Snow levels will lower overnight, with snow accumulation expected for much of the area through Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of rain after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Rain, mainly after 7am. High near 45. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain likely before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Patchy blowing snow between 4pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42.