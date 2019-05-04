Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer conditions will continue through Monday. There will be evening showers and isolated thunderstorms today and Sunday, mainly in the north. However, some isolated storms could develop over central and western areas today.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.
Friday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Advertisement - Story continues below...