Drier and warmer day for the region. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur in the west.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
