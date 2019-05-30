Sunny with a High Near 64

Drier and warmer day for the region. Isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will occur in the west.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

