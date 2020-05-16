Weather Story

Isolated showers in eastern areas, especially this morning. Otherwise, sunny to partly cloudy and mild today. It will turn much warmer Sunday and into early next week with breezy to windy conditions developing. Elevated fire conditions and rises in creek and stream levels are likely early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.