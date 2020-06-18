Weather Story

Cooler temperatures again today with afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the northwest. Warming temperatures with mostly dry conditions expected into the weekend. Some afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible in the northern mountains Friday and Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.