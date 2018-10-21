Sunny, with a High Near 64

Another warm and dry day across the Cowboy State! Precipitation chances will increase slightly on Monday afternoon for areas west of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
