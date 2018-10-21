Another warm and dry day across the Cowboy State! Precipitation chances will increase slightly on Monday afternoon for areas west of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
