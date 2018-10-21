Another warm and dry day across the Cowboy State! Precipitation chances will increase slightly on Monday afternoon for areas west of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.