Weather Story

Another dry and sunny day is in store. Temperatures will be warmer today and will continue to warm through the middle of next week. With increased temperatures, snowmelt will accelerate, and water levels of creeks and river will rise west of the Divide.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.