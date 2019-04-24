Isolated to scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are likely today, mainly across northern and central Wyoming. Thursday will be mostly dry across the area before showers move back in on Friday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Windy, with a southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Advertisement - Story continues below...