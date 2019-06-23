It will be slightly warmer across the area today. After morning showers in Natrona County come to an end, only isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the north this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week and breezy to windy conditions can be expected in prone locations during the afternoons.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82.