Weather Story

Dry and seasonal conditions, with light winds, today. A warming trend begins Monday, with above normal temperatures expected through much of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.

Friday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.