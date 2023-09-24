Weather Story
Dry and seasonal conditions, with light winds, today. A warming trend begins Monday, with above normal temperatures expected through much of the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
