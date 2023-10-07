Weather Story

It is a chilly start to the day for most across the Cowboy State, with many seeing the season’s first freeze. The weekend looks pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and slightly above-normal temperatures. Unsettled weather looks to return by mid-week, with cooler temperatures and chances for precipitation.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Widespread frost, mainly before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.