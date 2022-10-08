Weather Story

A nice weekend is on tap. Today will be mild and dry except for some patchy fog early. Sunday will be even nicer with sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. The next chance of precipitation will be on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 64.