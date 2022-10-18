Weather Story

Quiet warm weather continues today with clear skies. Wind increases late in the week before a strong cold front surges through this weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Rain showers likely before 5am, then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday

Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.