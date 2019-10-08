Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and temps warmer today. Winds will become gusty in prone areas. Some rain and snow, changing to all snow, moves into the northwest tonight ahead of a cold front. Then, the front swings through Wednesday bringing colder and snowy weather.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Wednesday

A chance of rain showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.