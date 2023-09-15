Weather Story

It will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with a warming trend through the weekend. Gusty winds will return Sunday afternoon for the usual prone locations. Next chance of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.