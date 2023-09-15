Weather Story
It will be mainly clear to partly cloudy with a warming trend through the weekend. Gusty winds will return Sunday afternoon for the usual prone locations. Next chance of precipitation late Wednesday into Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.
