Weather Story
Seasonal and dry today. A cold front will move through today. Cooler tomorrow, with low clouds scattering out by midday. Warmer and dry through early next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
