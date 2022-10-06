Weather Story

Seasonal and dry today. A cold front will move through today. Cooler tomorrow, with low clouds scattering out by midday. Warmer and dry through early next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 61. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.