Weather Story

Mainly dry today with near normal temperatures. It will be breezy in most locations with windy conditions in northern Johnson County. Dry weather will continue through Friday with less wind each day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 31.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 64.