Weather Story

Another day of near to somewhat above normal temperatures and dry conditions. It will still be breezy to windy for some but not as widespread as yesterday. Wind will increase on Friday ahead of an advancing cold front.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 33. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 29.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 65.