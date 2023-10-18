Weather Story
Warm, dry, sunny weather will continue through the weekend. Looking more unsettled to start next week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night
A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
