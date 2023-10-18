Weather Story

Warm, dry, sunny weather will continue through the weekend. Looking more unsettled to start next week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.