Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night

Rain showers before 4am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.