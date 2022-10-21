Weather Story
Today will be a little cooler yesterday, but still above normal temperatures. Windy with elevated to critical fire conditions today. Saturday brings a big shift in the weather for the weekend as a cold front brings the first winter storm of the year.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday
Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday Night
Rain showers before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then snow showers after 2am. Low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Sunday
Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Wednesday Night
Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW