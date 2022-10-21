Weather Story

Today will be a little cooler yesterday, but still above normal temperatures. Windy with elevated to critical fire conditions today. Saturday brings a big shift in the weather for the weekend as a cold front brings the first winter storm of the year.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night

Rain showers before 11pm, then rain and snow showers between 11pm and 2am, then snow showers after 2am. Low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.