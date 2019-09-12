The low pressure center that delivered the substantial precipitation to Western and Central Wyoming Wednesday is exiting the area. In its wake, expect windy conditions in Johnson County today. Clear skies and light winds combined with ground moisture from Wednesday’s precipitation in Western Wyoming has resulted in patchy morning fog there this morning. Expect freezing temperatures in the far west tonight. Otherwise a dry warming trend is expected through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
