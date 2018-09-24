Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the west and south through this evening, as dry and windy conditions remain across much of Wyoming. Partly Cloudy and Cooler today with scattered showers possible across the north as a Canadian Cold front exits the region. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week as elevated fire weather conditions prevail across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread smoke before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Tonight Widespread smoke between 1am and 4am. Clear, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy. Friday Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.