Weather Story

This weekend will feature a break for most from the incessant rain that has been plaguing the area. This will allow temperatures to rise back to normal and should dry things out a bit. There is still a chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for the northern half of the area.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Juneteenth

Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.