Weather Story
This weekend will feature a break for most from the incessant rain that has been plaguing the area. This will allow temperatures to rise back to normal and should dry things out a bit. There is still a chance of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon for the northern half of the area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Juneteenth
Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW