Weather Story
Warm and Breezy today. Windy tomorrow and remaining warm. Elevated to critical fire weather today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Rain showers before 2am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday
Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW