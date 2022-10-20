Weather Story

Warm and Breezy today. Windy tomorrow and remaining warm. Elevated to critical fire weather today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night

Rain showers before 2am, then rain and snow showers. Low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.