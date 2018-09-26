High pressure will dominate the region today…which will bring a warm and dry weather pattern across Wyoming. This scenario along with breezy winds later today…will return critical fire weather conditions across the west and south through Thursday. A weak Canadian Cold Front will then slide across northern Wyoming Thursday night and bring cooler temperatures along with scattered rain and snow showers to the far north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday

Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.