Cooler and breezy weather takes hold of Wyoming today. Isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger across the north. Otherwise, dry buy cooler conditions prevail across the west and south, as critical fire weather conditions remain a threat.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.