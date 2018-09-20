Cooler and breezy weather takes hold of Wyoming today. Isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms will linger across the north. Otherwise, dry buy cooler conditions prevail across the west and south, as critical fire weather conditions remain a threat.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Light south southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75.
