Weather Story

Cool and wet weather moves into the Cowboy State today. Areas west of the Divide see fall-like temperatures along with periodic showers. East of the Divide remains mostly dry, with isolated showers possible during the day. Temperatures stay at or slightly below normal for much of the state. Breezy conditions are expected to develop during the afternoon today.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.