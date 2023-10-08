Weather Story

Another beautiful day across the Cowboy state with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs today range anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees above normal. The quiet and warm weather continues into the start of the work week, but unsettled weather arrives by midweek.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.