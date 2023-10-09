Weather Story

Another day of warm and sunny weather for the Cowboy State. Highs will range from 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Winds increase during the afternoon, with a slight breeze lasting into the evening. The warm and quiet weather ends by midweek as a low develops nearby, bringing chances for precipitation and cooler temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers after midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 11pm, then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.