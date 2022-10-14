Weather Story
It will be another warm day today. A gusty wind and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather to central and southern portions of the area. A passing cold front brings breezy and cooler weather Saturday with isolated mountains showers.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 65.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW