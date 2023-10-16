Weather Story

The work week will start with a nice day with mild temperatures and a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Other than a gusty wind and isolated showers Tuesday, look for quiet and mild weather to continue much of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.