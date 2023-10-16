Weather Story
The work week will start with a nice day with mild temperatures and a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Other than a gusty wind and isolated showers Tuesday, look for quiet and mild weather to continue much of the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW