Weather Story

A weather system will cross the area today and being a gusty to strong wind. Any showers should be confined to the far north. Dry and tranquil weather is then expected from Wednesday through at least Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.