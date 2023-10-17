Weather Story
A weather system will cross the area today and being a gusty to strong wind. Any showers should be confined to the far north. Dry and tranquil weather is then expected from Wednesday through at least Saturday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Monday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
