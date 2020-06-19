Weather Story
Temperatures remaining below normal today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms will be around, especially in northern and eastern portions of the area. Expect a warming trend this weekend. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend will be on Sunday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW