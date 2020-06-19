Weather Story

Temperatures remaining below normal today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms will be around, especially in northern and eastern portions of the area. Expect a warming trend this weekend. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend will be on Sunday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.