Weather Story
Partly cloudy in the south, and locally breezy. The north will see mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
