Weather Story

Partly cloudy in the south, and locally breezy. The north will see mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77.