Weather Story

A beautiful autumn day today with comfortably warm temperatures, a good deal of sunshine and generally light wind. Monday looks breezy and warm before a cold front brings windy and cooler conditions with a chance of showers.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 34.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.