Weather Story
A beautiful autumn day today with comfortably warm temperatures, a good deal of sunshine and generally light wind. Monday looks breezy and warm before a cold front brings windy and cooler conditions with a chance of showers.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW