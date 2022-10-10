Weather Story

After an overall mild start to autumn, a cold front is expected to bring widespread freezing temperatures to basins that have thus far avoided a widespread freeze. These upcoming mornings may end the growing season.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. West northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 63.